Delaware State Police said they arrested 18-year-old Axl Vangorder of Townsend at the scene of a shooting Saturday night, January 14, 2023.
Troopers were dispatched to Cannery Lane in Townsend around 7:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.
A 28-year-old man had been shot in the upper body. He was taken to Christiana Hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Officers arrested Vangorder without incident and they said they recovered a 9mm handgun.
Police said Vangorder and the victim were in a verbal argument prior to the shooting.
Vangorder is being held at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $60,000 cash bond on charges of assault and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony.