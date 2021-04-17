A Townsend man is facing a felony charge--his 6th DUI--after a single-vehicle crash Friday night.
Christopher Husfelt, 44, was drunk when his Jeep ran off Dexter Corner road and hit a utility pole, breaking the pole in half, Delaware State Police said.
A trooper said they smelled alcohol on Husfelt's breath during questioning, Husfelt was found to be impaired, and a computer check revealed Husfelt had five DUI convictions on his record.
He was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, and when he was released, Husfelt was taken to Troop 9 to be charged.