A Townsend man is out on bail on a felony stalking charge.
Robert Hegwood, 52, harassed his 61-year-old neighbor by playing loud music, making loud banging noises at the property line and screaming the victim's name whenever he, Hegwood, went outside, Delaware State Police said.
Troopers Thursday charged Hegwood with terroristic threatening for allegedly saying he'd shoot his neighbor, and a day later, Hegwood turned himself in to authorities.
He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court and released after posting bail on a $3,000 secured bond.