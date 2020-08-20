A 59-year old Townsend man is dead as the result of a single car crash on Wednesday evening, August 19, 2020.
Delaware State Police say the accident happened around 8 p.m. on southbound Route 9 just south of Port Penn in the area of Augustine Beach.
Investigators say the car the victim was driving failed to stay on St. Augustine Road through a curve, ran across the northbound lanes, and hit a tree.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not yet released the victim's name.