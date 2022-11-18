A Townsend man is dead following a single-vehicle wreck on Route 13 northbound, south of Smyrna Landing Road.
Delaware State Police said the driver left the roadway Friday morning shortly before 9:00 a.m. and crashed into some trees. The 43-year-old driver died at the scene. His name has not been released.
The State Police Troop Two Collision Reconstruction Unit is sill investigating the cause of the crash, which closed Route 13 in the area for about three hours. Anyone with information about the crash or who may have witnessed it is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-365-8483 or www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.