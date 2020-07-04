A 17-year-old Townsend boy is in custody, charged with trying to rob a couple at gunpoint back in May.
While the couple were watching a movie at the Townsend Municipal Park May 16th, the teen broke into their car, pointed a gun at them and said he'd kill them if they didn't give him money, Delaware State Police said.
The male half of the couple gave the boy his wallet, and the boy threw it away and ran off when he found no money in it.
Troopers learned the 17-year-old was implicated in the crime, and he turned himself in Thursday, accompanied by his guardian.
The teen is now being held at the New Castle County Detention Center.