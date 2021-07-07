Lethal poisonous plants have been found in Sussex County for only the second time.
The Delaware Department of Agriculture said the poison hemlock and the spotted water hemlock were located near a stormwater pond in a new development in Millville. Maintenance workers first found it and alerted the Delaware Department of Agriculture.
"It just stuck out like a sore thumb...this stuff was five feet tall," said Todd Davis, an environmental program manager in the noxious weed and seed lab with the Delaware Department of Agriculture.
The hemlock has been sprayed with herbicides and will be cut down.
The spotted water hemlock looks like a wild carrot with stems that can vary in color from solid green or purple to green with purple spots or stripes. The leaves are lacey and fern-like with veins ending at the base of the notch of the leaf edge.
"Lots of times when we find this plant...someone's been cutting it for the flowers for an arrangement--and that's what we saw...part of the plants had been clipped where the heads had been taken off of them...they have a flower that's flowering right now that's attractive for an arrangement, but it's a little risky when it's something like this. You could almost get a rash similar to what you'd get with poison ivy just to start with."
The poison hemlock was found in wetlands, but is also known to grow in ditches, meadows, pastures, and the edges of cultivated fields. Its stems are hairless and have purple blotches.
Davis said the plant doesn't emit an aroma--at least from the comfortable distance he's been from it. But experts said the plant can emit an odor, so you're advised not to crush any part of the plant to smell it because toxic alkaline oils can be released, leading to poisoning. Its leave can alternate, appearing dark glossy green, fern-like, triangular, or lacey with veins running through the tips of leaf serrations.
The plant is native to Europe, north Africa, and western Asia, but has been in the U.S. since the 1800s, introduced as an ornamental garden plant. It's rarely found in Delaware in the wild though. In his 26 years with the Delaware Department of Agriculture, Davis said it was only spotted once before, three years ago, along a roadside in Lewes.
"We're not sure exactly how it got there, but when you disturb dirt and move dirt around from one location to another that's when things get spread around," said Davis.
Davis' advice--if you see the poison hemlock or the spotted water hemlock steer clear of it and don't mow it down.
"Don't go out and get it on you and get near it," he said. "It's poison to animals and humans. The poisoning is usually by ingestion...when it's cut it releases some particles and they could be like a skin irritant or an inhalation irritant, so you have to be very careful with it," he said. "In certain amounts...different amounts for different type animals, but it is very, very lethal."
"Leave it alone. Everybody's different. Some people don't get poison ivy, but other people get it really bad...we don't know how it affects your eyes if it's doing any pollen or anything like that. You've just got to very careful."
If any part of the plant is ingested, toxicity can occur in animals within two-to-three hours.
If residents suspect they have found either of these plants, take a picture and email it to DDA.Marketing@delaware.gov.
If a person may have ingested either of these plants or cut one of the plants inhaling the toxic particles, call the Poison Control Center at 1.800.222.1222 or 911.