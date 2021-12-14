Hundreds of children from needy families will be getting something special for Christmas, thanks to the generosity of WDEL/WSTW listeners and customers of Boulden Brothers Plumbing, Heating, Air and Electric.
Monday was the culmination of Bolden Brother’s annual Christmas for Kids Toy Drive, which benefits the Sunday Breakfast Mission in Wilmington.
More than 2,000 gifts were donated over the last few weeks, including stuffed animals, board games, footballs and basketballs, and bikes and bike helmets.
“We tried really hard to get gifts for the older children,” said Tim Boulden, for which Sunday Breakfast Mission’s Rev. Tom Laymon said they’re especially grateful.
“That’s always a critical piece,” said Rev. Laymon. “We looked at that in years past and that was always our gap. You really filled that gap this year.”
Rev. Laymon says the mission serves 600 kids. Their parents will now be able to select a gift for their children to receive.