A crash involving a tractor trailer has closed southbound Delaware Route 1 below the C&D Canal Sunday afternoon.
The tractor trailer lost control just after 5 p.m. on July 9, 2023 during a heavy rainstorm that dropped rainfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour.
Traffic is being forced off the highway at the South St. Georges interchange, and you can take Route 13 southbound back to Route 1 using either the 896 or 299 interchanges.
Northbound Route 1 traffic was well below the speed limit from the Dover Air Force Base to I-95 during the peak of the downpour, that dropped nearly 3 inches of rain in an hour at the Delaware AeroSpace Education Foundation DEOS monitoring site in Smyrna.