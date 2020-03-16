Stocks resumed trading at 9:45 am ET, after the New York Stock Exchange halted activity following a more than 7% drop in the S&P 500 immediately at the market open.
US stocks opened sharply lower on Monday as investors grew concerned that the emergency policy measures by global central banks over the weekend meant the economy is in much worse shape than previously believed. Instead of soothing the markets, another emergency interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve had the opposite effect.
The S&P 500 was down 9.8%. If the index falls 13%, a second circuit breaker is triggered and trading will once again be halted for 15 minutes.
The Dow fell 11.8%, or 2,725 points.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.7%.
President Donald Trump's promise to buy vast amounts of cheap oil to fill America's crude stockpile is doing little to help energy markets.
Although US oil prices initially rallied to nearly $34 Friday on the announcement, prices have since returned to crash-mode.
US oil prices tumbled 9% to $29 a barrel Monday morning as recession fears rock global financial markets. Brent crude, the global benchmark, plummeted 11% to $30.25 a barrel.
Trump said Friday that the United States will buy so much crude for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve that the administration will "fill it right up to the top."
"While helpful on the margins," analysts at RBC Capital Markets wrote in a note, "such policy pales in comparison to a coronavirus-plagued market that is measured in months or a price war that is expected to last several quarters or longer."
Demand for crude is nosediving because of the continued shutdown of major parts of the global economy.
At the same time, supply is swelling at precisely the wrong time. Saudi Arabia is flooding the market with cheap oil in retaliation for Russia refusing to cut output.
"We have not seen the bottom of the oil price just yet," Bjoernar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy, wrote in a statement.
The Dow is at its lowest level in three years
It's an ugly day for stocks. After trading was halted for 15 minutes at the opening bell because of steep declines, the Dow has now fallen to its lowest level since May 2017.
The index was last down 9.5%, or around 2,200 points.
The selloff that has ravaged markets for weeks has dragged the Dow more than 26% lower this year alone. Mind you, the index hit its most recent record high on February 12, just more than four weeks ago.