Two Wilmington men are behind bars on drug counts after a Friday morning traffic stop by Delaware State Police.
A trooper pulled over a small SUV at Exit 97 from State Route 1 Southbound shortly before 6 a.m. because the driver was speeding, police said.
As the SUV slowed down to stop, the trooper saw bags of drugs being thrown from the passenger-side window.
The driver of the SUV, 36-year-old Yoel Baez-Marte, was charged with speeding and driving without a license.
The bags thrown from the SUV were found to contain about one and three-quarters grams of crack cocaine and about 3 and a half grams of the animal tranquilizer xylazine.
Baez-Marte and his passenger, 27-year-old Jonathan Rojas-Pena, were both charged with possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 1 quantity, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence, and were both booked into the Howard Young Prison.