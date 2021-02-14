A Wilmington man is charged with drug and traffic offenses after a Delaware state trooper pulled him over in New Castle Saturday afternoon.
Reginald Watson didn't signal before a lane change on Route 13 at Interstate 295, and during questioning, the trooper smelled pot in Watson's car and saw drug paraphernalia, police said.
A search turned up more than 243 grams of marijuana and more than $1,100 in suspected drug money.
Watson was released on bail on charges including marijuana possession, possession with intent to deliver, and driving while suspended.