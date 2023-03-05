wright.png

Carl Wright

(Photo courtesy New Castle County Police)

A Wilmington man is out on bail after a traffic stop revealed a gun and a significant amount of marijuana.

A trooper pulled over Carl Wright for speeding on I-95 southbound near Marsh Road Saturday night and noticed an odor of pot inside Wright's SUV, Delaware State Police said.

A search turned up about 79 grams of marijuana and a loaded 9-millimeter handgun.

Wright was released on an unsecured bond after arraignment on charges including carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited and pot possession.

