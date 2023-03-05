A Wilmington man is out on bail after a traffic stop revealed a gun and a significant amount of marijuana.
A trooper pulled over Carl Wright for speeding on I-95 southbound near Marsh Road Saturday night and noticed an odor of pot inside Wright's SUV, Delaware State Police said.
A search turned up about 79 grams of marijuana and a loaded 9-millimeter handgun.
Wright was released on an unsecured bond after arraignment on charges including carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a person prohibited and pot possession.