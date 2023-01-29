A Dover man is facing firearms charges after a traffic stop by Delaware State Police.
A trooper patrolling Dover's Rodney Village area spotted a car with very dark tinted windows stopped in traffic at the intersection of POW-MIA Parkway and South DuPont Highway Friday afternoon, police said.
The car didn't have a valid DMV tint waiver, and when the trooper pulled the car over, there was drug paraphernalia inside, and the car smelled of pot.
The trooper found out the car's driver, 30-year-old Brandon Marshall, had a suspended license, and a search of the car revealed a loaded handgun under the driver's seat.
A computer check showed the gun had been reported stolen by Colorado Springs, Colorado police in January of last year.
Marshall was released on an unsecured bond after his arraignment on charges of carrying a concealed firearm, receiving a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and several traffic violations.