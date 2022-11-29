A Wilmington man is facing weapons-and-drug-related charges following a traffic stop near Route 13 and 273.
Delaware State Police said a vehicle was pulled over for violations Monday night, and the smell of marijuana led to further investigation. According to police, a search of two occupants turned up some marijuana, a digital scale, some ammunition and a loaded .22-caliber Chiappa Semi-Automatic weapon in a bag that belonged to the passenger, 23-year-old Bobby Rhoades.
State Police said Rhoades was prohibited from possessing a weapon due to a previous crime.
The driver was released with a civil violation for possession of marijuana and traffic violations.
Rhoades was charged at State Police Troop 2, and committed to the Young Prison.
State Police listed these charges against Bobby Rhoades:
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by Person Prohibited with a Prior Violent Felony Conviction (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Semi-Automatic Weapon by Person Prohibited and a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Rhoades was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 11 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $43,000 cash bond.