A 22-year-old man is facing gun and drug charges after New Castle County Police pulled him over for an alleged traffic violation.
Officers spotted Tayvon Willis' vehicle in the parking lot of the Garfield Police Athletic League in Overview Gardens early Saturday morning, and when Willis saw officers, he quickly left, police said.
The officers followed, pulling Willis over at the intersection of Donhaven and Chase avenues when he didn't signal a turn.
Police said there was pot in plain view, and a search of the vehicle turned up about 41.5 half grams of the drug packaged for sale, along with a digital scale, odor-concealing vials and a loaded nine-millimeter handgun.
Willis was released on bail, charged with offenses including pot possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.