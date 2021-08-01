A traffic stop this past week led to a gun charge for the driver of the car that got pulled over.
New Castle County Police stopped Leandre Lane Thursday for seatbelt violations at Lancaster Avenue and Route 141 Thursday and found evidence of marijuana, which led the officer to search the car.
The search turned up a loaded 9-millimeter handgun with no serial number along with more than one and a half grams of pot.
Lane's out on bail on a felony charge of carrying a concealed deadly weapon and 2 seatbelt violations, one each for him and his passenger, who was charged with marijuana possession.