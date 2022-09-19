In addition to being a member of the Wilmington Fire Department, Jerry Fickes was also a volunteer member, and past assistant chief, at Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Fire Company in Newark.
On Sunday, September 18, 2022, Aetna fire company officials dedicated their training center in honor of Jerry Fickes.
The facility is located at Aetna Fire Station 10 on Old County Road in Glasgow.
Fickes' widow Laura was on hand for the unveiling of a sign in her husband's honor.
Fickes, Christopher Leach, and Ardie Hope all died as a result of injuries suffered in an arson fire at a Canby Park rowhome on September 24, 2016.