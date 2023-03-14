A classroom at Saint Marks High School, through the support of an anonymous donor, has been converted into a lounge-like space in which students can ask questions and learn more about mental health.
It's called Sean's Room and it's modeled after the popular Sean's House at the University of Delaware where students can talk with qualified peer counselors about their mental health.
The house and room are named for Sean Locke, a Saint Mark's and University of Delaware graduate, who took his own life in 2018.
Chris Locke is Sean's father and founder of the Unlocke the Light Foundation, and said Sean's Room is a game changer.
"I think this is really going to transform how kids talk about mental health," said Locke.
He said Sean didn't have these kinds of resources.
"That's the thing about mental illness it makes people suffer in silence and we can't have that. We have to be able to talk about it so they can get the help they need."
Saint Mark's Principal Diane Casey said Chris Locke had made previous presentations at the school.
"Two years ago we started a Peace of Mind Club to just get in front of it in a sense that mental health is not going away, and we need to have resources for our young students," said Casey.
She added that the peer counseling in Sean's Room would be part of the school's continuity of care.
"If a student is having a lot of difficulty it still will go to our counseling center because we're responsible to our parents as well. They need to know what's going on."
The transformation of the space was done in 45 days and features Sean's #24 Spartan basketball jersey under glass. The setting made Chris Locke emotional.
"It's a little much sometimes, you know," he said through welling eyes. "He was such a big part of this school for so long, and to have this room come to reality in a very quick period of time..."