"My brother was killed on September 15th of 2018 in Greensboro, Maryland, at the hands of several police officers," said LaToya Holley, sister of Anton Black. "He actually was originally stopped by Officer Thomas Webster, who was a former Dover Police officer--who had been tried and acquitted for kicking an unarmed black man in the face."
Black, 19 years old at the time, was identified as a suspect in a possible kidnapping, reported by a passerby who saw Black with a 12-year-old family member. By fate, Black was stopped by Webster.
"We actually have video of my brother being...actually, motioned over to the squad car by Officer Webster. So at the moment, there didn't seem to be any urgency that this was an attempted kidnapping in progress. And my brother actually knew who Officer Webster was because my brother was active in community," Holley said. "[He] lost his life that day, less than an hour into his encounter with Officer Webster, and he didn't have to die."
If Webster's history had been unsealed by Delaware authorities and the 29 Use of Force complaints lodged against him had been made public, Holley claimed, he may have never been on the road that day to ultimately take Black's life. She said Delaware's transparency is severely lacking, skewing too far toward protecting those bad officers who shouldn't be able to hide behind a badge.
"Frankly, he never would have been licensed in the state of Maryland to act in the capacity of law enforcement, if his Use of Force record had been public. And that is definitely a problem," she said. "We definitely need to make some changes and prevent this from happening to someone else. My brother was a good boy. He did not deserve to lose his life at 19 years old. He should not be in this family cemetery now. He should be living his life, turning 21 years old...but that was stolen from him."
Holley wants more transparency from Delaware policing agencies, and that was the primary topic discussed during the latest General Assembly's Law Enforcement Accountability Task Force meeting on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Former Wilmington Police Lt. Dan Selekman, a 21-year veteran of the force before retiring in 2018, agreed with Holley that police are too closed off to the public.
"It's what police do really poorly. We don't communicate what we're doing to anybody. We insulate ourselves incredibly well. We protect ourselves really well," Selekman said. "And it's to the detriment of when people talk about community policing, because there is no transparency unless there is trust. And that trust comes from that understanding and the conversation and the communication."
Transparency is key for the relationship between police and the community to be strengthened, Selekman said, but it can start with even small actions, like simply telling the community why officers might be operating in a given neighborhood at a given time. Explanation builds trust, he said, and shows citizens police are on their side.
"In order to get to community policing, there has to be that conversation," he said. "'Alright, well, what's happening?' The people in the community want to help, but when you put the police line up and you don't have that conversation, there is no transparency. So I think that's the nuts and bolts of it when you're actually on the block."
Those conversations establish a familiarity, which builds over time. It's like a stranger knocking on someone's door versus an acquaintance or even a friend, said the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League's Eugene Young.
"If you come to my house and I've never seen you before, I'm going to have a different reaction--I'm going to be looking at you a different way--than if I see you walking in my my neighborhood, if I see you involved and engaged in what's going on," Young said. "If I see Lieutenant Dan in the neighborhood, I've seen him multiple times, right? And so I know that this isn't just some an outsider who's just coming in with a gun, but it's someone who is understanding of the neighborhood, understanding of dynamics within that neighborhood."
There's no tackling bigger issues until those small gestures are established, Selekman said, agreeing that one of the most basic steps officers can partake in is conversation.
"It's introducing ourselves, and that's what we haven't done yet," Selekman said. "We skip to, 'How do we reduce gun violence? How do we reduce juvenile violence? How do we clean up the opioid crisis?' All of that stuff, and that's way advanced. We need to introduce ourselves first. We are strangers. And we are also guests in their neighborhood."
Calling for a mandate that officers walk the streets during their shift, Selekman said police can start to build relationships that lead to better transparency. That insulation results directly in the lack of transparency, said Lina Williams, currently the president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement (NOBLE) Executives, and a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Secret Service before retiring as Deputy Assistant Director.
"That code of silence sometimes works against us, because that's when the mistrust come in; Why are we insulated and not communicating? That transparency is what makes us all human," she said. "And that, regardless of who we are, and the uniforms that we wear, that we're all part of the same community."
More transparency leads to more humanization, Williams said. An important step because humanizing others leads to fewer instances of violence.
"I think that's very important. Transparency is just that: that you're doing the right thing when no one's looking, even more so," she said. But more importantly, it's that accountability--that there's a consequences for actions that are not appropriate. But even to the very people that we serve, there's an accountability to make sure that we are respecting them, that human factor regardless of the situation; That we, as law enforcement, are not dehumanizing individuals.
"There's an obligation to know the very people that you're protecting, that you're not to be afraid of them just because they're different from you," Williams added. "There's more that holds us connected and common, than is different. But we have to know that culture, we have to know that this is the way, the lifestyle, of some community versus another. We have to respect that. We have to put a human face and deal with people."