A program soft-launched in 2019 to help better connect school officials, mental health professionals, and law enforcement to aid children who experience trauma is finally rolling out statewide following a brief pause caused by global crisis.
"We were on a roll with Smyrna School District, everything was going well with our pilot program, and so we have started meeting with districts...We thought we would target New Castle County first and then move down to Kent and Sussex counties," said Pat Chapman, Community Coordinator and Take Care Delaware lead with the Delaware Children’s Department (DSCYF). "We were meeting with districts and talking with them about the program, and then the pandemic came, and that shut down everything. School districts had to shift their focus from the in-person learning, to virtual, to hybrid. Things were just put on hold and we waited for schools to let us know when they were ready."
Take Care Delaware provides resources across the spectrum with a pathway to communicate when there's an incident where a child may be traumatized, from caregiver substance abuse to human trafficking to physical abuse. Each level of care can reach out and inform the other officials of a child who may need extra resources dedicated to them to heal.
"When law enforcement arrive at a scene that could be traumatic, and a child is present, they send a heads up notice to the school district that only contains the child's name...It helps to prepare schools for when that child arrives at school that day, that they are ready to greet that child and provide any necessary interventions," Chapman said. "It's all about observing behavior and, when a child becomes dysregulated, then the teachers and the staff are providing appropriate interventions."
It also works in the other direction, letting law enforcement officers know when dealing with a child that the child's behavior may be influenced by trauma, and allows law enforcement to adapt accordingly.
"Trauma creates a trigger. Officers realizing that what we are doing may appear to be innocent, with no harm intended, may be a trigger for that child, [means] officers then are able to respond a little differently, in a more compassionate way," she said. "We can't say enough that it's all about all of us building that positive relationship with children so that they can heal and thrive."
Take Care Delaware provides trauma-awareness training to officials involved with the program so they can best fulfill the needs of the children, but one of the best part of the program, Chapman said, is it doesn't require much in the realm of resources beyond said training. Take Care Delaware relies on infrastructure and staffing already in place and working within these environments.
"It's such a great program, and it is free as well. I think what makes this program so successful is that all the key stakeholders realize the benefits," Chapman said. "It's about all of us, as a community, working together so that our children heal and thrive and are able to achieve academic success."
That connection and pipeline for success is important for Delaware's youth, Chapman said, as national statistics provide some troubling numbers.
"When we're looking at stats nationally, and we see that 60% of American children have been exposed to violent crime and abuse in their homes, schools, and communities, and that 40% were direct victims of two or more acts of violence, that is what motivated us to bring their program to Delaware," she said.
Take Care Delaware is currently at various stages of going live in districts across the state. You can read more about the national model at TakeCareDelaware.org.