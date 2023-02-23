The season finale of the Emmy nominated travel show Travels with Darley begins airing on Thursday, February 23, 2023, on PBS stations across the country, and it features Wilmington and Northern Delaware.
Darley Newman and a film crew visited several du Pont estates and Old New Castle when they visited in September, 2022.
Newman had a burrata pop tart at Bardea and sampled suds from Wilmington Brew Works.
She also was given a tour of Old Swedes Landing and the Kalmar Nyckel.
"I was excited to come here being Swedish myself," said Newman in a trailer for the episode.
Travels with Darley will air locally on NJTV on Sunday, March 12th, at 2:30 p.m. and begins streaming on March 1st through Ovation TV’s JOURNY.