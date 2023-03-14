(Washington, DC) -- House Republicans are getting access to financial records related to Hunter Biden and his business associates.
The Treasury Department has agreed to allow the House Oversight Committee access to suspicious activity reports related to the President's son's business dealings.
The suspicious activity reports, which banks provide to the Treasury, don't necessarily reveal any wrongdoing.
Republicans are investigating alleged influence peddling in the Biden family.
President Biden has denied any involvement in his son's overseas business deals.