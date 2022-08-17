A man is in stable condition after a trench he was working in collapsed Wednesday afternoon.
It happened just after 1 p.m. on Pine Court in Bear.
The man's co-workers pulled him out and he was taken to the hospital.
Dir. of News & Programming
Chris Carl is Dir. of News & Programming for WDEL-AM/FM and WDEL.com. He also anchors Delaware's Afternoon News.
