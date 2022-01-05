The first day of trial for Democratic state senator Darius Brown, charged with punching a woman in the face at an Italian restaurant in Brandywine Hundred, opened Wednesday in the Court of Common Pleas with a lot of what the jury sitting for the trial wouldn't see.
Jury selection wasn't complete until late morning on January 5, 2022, and once procedures did eventually get underway, Deputy Attorney General Joseph Grubb's opening statements included a laundry list of things the jury would notice was missing from their attempts at prosecuting the case--namely, any eye witnesses who actually saw the alleged assault or surveillance footage capturing Brown commit the alleged assault.
They also won't hear Brown, who represents a portion of Wilmington, at any point referred to as "senator," a move Court of Common Pleas Chief Judge Carl Danberg barred to prohibit any potential bias from the jury.
The prosecution's first witness was the alleged victim, a woman described as being in an "on-again, off-again" relationship with Brown, who talked about the day leading up to the events in question.
She told the jury Brown asked her to help address the mental health of a church friend, and then she and Brown went for food following the consultation. She said a discussion over a post she'd been tagged in on social media, featuring her and another man, ultimately led to Brown striking her, though she did not receive medical attention for any injuries suffered.
A dozen white roses were sent to her the day after the incident, and while Brown had not signed the card accompanying the flowers with his name, prosecutors argued they knew he was the sender because he referenced a phrase from the alleged victim's grandmother in the signature line.
Prosecutors also saw some technological hiccups heading into a lunch break. They tried to show the jury the surveillance footage they did have, but couldn't get the computer to play the file. Judge Danberg allowed for a lunch break in the hopes the jury would be able to see what the evidence contained in the afternoon.
The judge anticipated the trial would take them through at least Thursday. A jury of 12 was instructed they could go home at the end of the day if the trial was to extend, but that they could not speak to anyone about what they've heard or conduct an internet search regarding the case.
Brown was arrested in May of last year on misdemeanor charges of offensive touching and disorderly conduct. Since his arrest, Brown was first stripped of his chairmanship over the Senate Judiciary Committee and then removed from the committee as a whole. Brown was subsequently removed from the Bond Bill Committee after a public altercation with a fellow lawmaker in November.
Brown hasn't responded to WDEL's numerous requests for comment since his arrest.
This report was filed during the trial's lunch break. A full recap of the trial's first day will be posted later.