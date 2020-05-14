The sounds of burnouts could be heard throughout Newport Thursday night as friends and spectators gathered to pay tribute to the motorcyclist killed Wednesday night on West Newport Pike.
Delaware State Police have yet to officially identify the motorcyclist killed in the crash.
Originally billed as a candlelight vigil, cars and motorcycles could be heard spinning their wheels along a portion of Route 4 at Wednesday's crash site near Greystone Plaza that dozens of New Castle County and Delaware State Police eventually shut down as the crowd grew into the hundreds.
One of them was Kody Anglero of Newark.
"It's for our buddy who passed away, Carlos, nickname 'Gwak', somebody pulled out in front of him and he didn't make it. It's very sad, I've been friends with him for a very long time, but people showed out for him. He knew a lot of people, he was a good man, he never had a problem with anybody, he was just riding his bike and somebody cut him off."
Kody described his friend.
"He loved cars, he loved bikes, and this is the only way to show out for him. A bunch of burnouts, and a bunch a people just having fun and having a good time celebrating his death."
Victoria Kubek of Stanton also called him a friend.
"You could have met him, and you would have felt like you'd known him for years. It was all love, it never changed him. You have those friends that who here and there, but he was always around."
Police began to shut down the scene just after 9 p.m., as one officer told a crowd they were getting loitering complaints from the neighborhoods inside the closure points.