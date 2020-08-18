Three individuals were charged with robbing a Walmart at gunpoint before fleeing into Pennsylvania, where they were ultimately arrested, Delaware State Police said Tuesday.
According to authorities, a trooper investigating a separate incident was flagged down by an employee in the parking lot of the superstore at 1251 Centerville Road, east of Prices Corner, around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020.
Police said the employee pointed out a fleeing Mercedes SUV, occupied by suspects ultimately identified as Rashad Jones, 40, of Wilmington, Robert Blake, 29, of New Castle, and Jamal A. Williams, 30, of Philadelphia. Police said the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle instead fled onto Route 41, crossing into Pennsylvania before becoming disabled near Penn Green Road in New Garden Township.
All were arrested on the felonies first-degree robbery and second-degree conspiracy, while Jones was additionally charged with disregarding a police officer signal. all are awaiting extradition back to Delaware.