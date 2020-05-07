A trio of male suspects were charged with using an app for arranging the sale or purchase of items to try and rob a victim looking to purchase a computer in the Edgemoor area, New Castle County Police announced Thursday.
According to authorities, the victim arranged to purchase a MacBook for $900 from a 17-year-old juvenile using the Let Go app, and was directed to the Courtyard Apartments to complete the sale around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
When the victim arrived and handed the juvenile suspect the money, the suspect handed the victim an empty book bag, then fled to a waiting vehicle driven by 22-year-old Nahkree Maness when the victim noticed the bag was empty.
When the victim attempted to jump in the vehicle as well, he was pushed out by 18-year-old passenger Damon Hancock.
Detectives from the New Castle County Police Criminal Investigations Unit Special Investigations Squad were actively performing surveillance in the area and witnessed the altercation. All three suspects were apprehended at the scene and charged with felony second-degree robbery and felony conspiracy. Hancock was additionally charged with a civil marijuana possession violation.
All three were released after posting secured bond between $7,000 and $7,100.