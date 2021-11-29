A Trolley Square man's home is rated the top Airbnb in the state.
"It's a tiny house, and people love tiny houses," he said. "It's not your traditional hotel/motel experience. This place has a lot of charm--it's not just survival--it's about enjoying the experience."
Eric Hoover, 35, of Wilmington has only been a host for six months, and he's already propelled himself to superhost status.
"I spend a lot of time just trying to perfect things that I wish I saw in other places. A lot of time they don't provide you with any essential cooking materials--a spatula that doesn't match--and they don't even have salt and pepper, or butter, or anything like that," he said.
He also offers cushiony toilet paper--something you don't find often.
His industrial-style Airbnb unpacks a lot in a small space.
"It is a small bathroom, kitchenette, and one main room," he said. "I have wrought iron piping and shelving, and then stained and finished wood, I have a farmhouse sink, butcher block countertops...obviously, it's so small it kind of has to be open concept, but because of that the functionality of each room is fluid and the rooms kind of blend into each other a little bit. Any individual piece of a room kind of feels a little bit bigger because it's all open."
He also rehabbed the place extensively before he opened it up to travelers as a side gig.
"I didn't build it from scratch or anything, but it was drab, it had gross, dirty white carpets, white walls, it had this bizarre drop ceiling that was on a diagonal, and I just stripped everything down. I put in wooden floors; I expanded the ceiling so I got another foot or two of space from where the old ceiling ended, which gave me enough space to put a loft in there...and it puts the bed upstairs, so the room that previously could only be used as a bedroom...in that space I now have a living room and a dining room instead," he explained.
He renovated the outside of the tiny home too complete with a teal blue door, landscaping, and hanging ferns.
"I just had a vision, I have the energy, and I just really wanted to bring it to life."
Hoover's place is booked almost every night in the summer.
"You get a mixed bag, there are people who even live in Wilmington who want to check it out because they like tiny houses; a lot of times it's people visiting family, and it's a lot more comfortable to live in that space than a hotel, and you get people traveling along the I-95 corridor, just stopping along the way for the night."
Hoover said travelers often bring their own stories that they share as part of their request to book his tiny home.
"Someone recently, they pulled Wilmington out of a hat as a place to visit, and I even had a wedding in my place! Someone had a virtual wedding...I guess they did it on Zoom, and everybody watched in...I had a musician staying there just wanting to get away and practice in a quiet space.
In just the six months since he's been in business, Hoover has a nearly perfect five-star rating. He's received only two four-star reviews, and he takes every review to heart.
"I love it...usually, it's five-star reviews across the board...I read them and consider what they say, and maybe I can't help them in that experience, but I do my best to make it better for the next people," he said.
Because his place isn't the cheapest place to stay, he's always looking to offer more value.
"For the cold months, I want to have homemade bread ready for them. So you use a little bread machine, get your dough recipe right, you figure out what time they're going to arrive, and you push start, and by the time they walk in the door, they have fresh bread--homemade," he said. " And in the summer months, I want to do the same thing, but with ice cream...you can even ask them what flavors they'd want...raspberries and strawberries in their ice cream. Something like that literally costs a couple dollars per person, but it would offer a whole bunch more value for them."
He also wants to offer bikes with a stay.
"For them to explore the area because it's in a really cute location. It's in Trolley Square, it's a half-block to the trance to the parks, the whole Greenway network...Rockford Tower, super close by a lot of places to eat. I'm also working on a big map that shows all the points of interest and maybe recommends some different routes for them to try."
To book Hoover's place, click here.