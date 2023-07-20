A Delaware State trooper, and three other people, are recovering from injuries following a crash Wednesday afternoon, July 19, 2023, on northbound I-95 in Churchmans Marsh.
According to state police, a trooper in a fully marked SUV with its flashing lights on, had pulled over a BMW sedan on the right shoulder of the interstate for a traffic violation.
The trooper was in his vehicle when a Ford Taurus plowed into the back of the SUV, which then shot forward and hit the BMW.
The driver of the BMW, a 26-year old man, the trooper, the driver of the Taurus, a 31-year old woman, and her 34-year old male passenger, were all taken to Christiana Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Crash investigators said traffic in the right lane of the interstate had slowed due to the police activity on the shoulder, and the driver of the Taurus possibly moved to the shoulder in an attempt to pass slower traffic.
She now faces multiple traffic charges.