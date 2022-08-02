A Millsboro man is being held on $10,000 bail for allegedly assaulting a Delaware State trooper.
Delaware State Police said the officer was investigating a stolen vehicle complaint around noon on Monday, August 2, 2022, in the area of Webbs Lane in Dover.
According to police the trooper contacted the driver, identified as 28-year old Wade Wilson, but Wilson allegedly refused the officer's commands and then drove away, dragging the trooper alongside.
Police said the trooper hit a tree and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The car hit a sign and Wilson fled on foot.
He was caught later Monday evening and is currently being held at Sussex Correctional Institution.