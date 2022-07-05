The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a crash involving a trooper shortly before 4 a.m. in Bear.
According to police, the trooper was westbound on Route 40 in a state issued Chevrolet Tahoe and passing through the intersection of Route 72 (Wrangle Hill Road), when they were hit broadside on the driver's door by a northbound pick up truck.
The trooper was treated and released at Christiana Hospital.
Police say the driver of the pick up truck was not hurt, but was charged with Driving Under the Influence.
The northbound lanes of Route 72 were shut down for about four hours while the crash was investigated.
The identities of those involved have not been released.