A Delaware State Police trooper admits to giving a friend information that helped the man harass his ex-girlfriend.
State Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced Friday that Trooper James Boyda has pleaded guilty to misusing a criminal justice computer system.
Boyda says he was asked by a friend in New Jersey to run the plates on a vehicle, claiming he was having problems with the driver.
Instead, authorities say Dennis Terry wanted to know who owned a car parked in his ex-girlfriend's driveway, and used the information provided by Trooper Boyda to harass the woman.
Boyda agreed to a six-month probation period, and he must be re-certified before using any law enforcement computer system again.