Delaware State Police said one of their officers suffered minor injuries after a crash involving a tractor trailer and a marked police vehicle Tuesday morning.
Police said a tractor-trailer driven by a 31-year-old man from Williamsburg, Virginia was driving south in the left-center lane of I-95 approaching Churchmans Road at around 3:16 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
The officer reportedly put on his overhead lights to prepare to help with a crash investigation taking place on the left shoulder, with another vehicle involved resting on the right shoulder.
As the officer began to work his way to the right, it crossed the path of the tractor-trailer which attempted to switch lanes, but could not avoid the crash.
Both drivers were sent to Christiana Hospital, with the Troop 6 officer being treated for minor injuries, while the tractor-trailer driver did not sustain injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.
Southbound I-95 was closed for about 3 1/2 hours going into Tuesday's morning rush.