A motorcyclist, allegedly fleeing from police, failed to navigate a traffic circle near Middletown and wrecked Wednesday morning, October 22, 2020.
Delaware State Police say 38-year old Edward Carlson of Elkton, Maryland, was not hurt in the crash, and allegedly struggled with officers before being arrested.
Officials say the incident started around 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Peoples Plaza Shopping Center in Glasgow.
A trooper reported a motorcycle matching the description of one being used in the theft of auto parts and attempted a traffic stop on Route 896 but the motorcyclist took off.
The chase came to an end when the motorcycle crashed at Bethel Church and Choptank roads.
Police say Carlson was in possession of a reciprocating saw at the time he was arrested and is now suspected in the theft of catalytic converters off of vehicles.
Carlson is charged with the following crimes:
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (felony)
- Theft Under $1500 where Victim is 62 years of Age or Older (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Attempted Theft Under $1500 – 2 counts
- Criminal Mischief Under $1000 – 3 counts
- Reckless Driving
- Failure to have Required Insurance
- Operation of Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Failure to Obey a Traffic Device
- Failure to Signal
- Failure to Stop at a Red Light
- Driving at Unreasonable Speed
- No Motorcycle License
State Police say Carlson was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #11 and released on his own recognizance.