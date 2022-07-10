A man and a woman are behind bars, accused in connection with a string of armed robberies in May and June.
Jaquan Mason held up a Royal Farms on New Castle Avenue May 1st and June 19th, the PNC Bank branch in the Penn Mart Shopping Center June 7th and a Walgreen's on Plaza Drive in Newark June 20th, Delaware State Police said.
Mason demanded cash, and in some cases cigarettes, at gunpoint in each robbery.
Mason was accompanied by Jinita Wright in the Penn Mart holdup.
After investigators linked Mason and Wright to the crimes, they were arrested at their homes.
Mason was booked into the Howard Young Prison, and Wright, into the Baylor Women's Prison--both are charged with offenses including robbery, firearms possession and conspiracy.