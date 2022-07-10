A man and a woman are arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies in May and June.
Jaquan Mason held up a Royal Farms on New Castle Avenue May 1 and June 19, the PNC Bank branch in the Penn Mart Shopping Center June 7, and a Walgreen's on Plaza Drive in Newark June 20, Delaware State Police said.
Mason demanded cash, and in some cases cigarettes, at gunpoint in each robbery, troopers said.
Mason was accompanied by Jinita Wright in the Penn Mart holdup.
After investigators linked Mason and Wright to the crimes, they were arrested at their homes.
Mason was booked into the Howard Young Prison, and Wright, into the Delores J. Baylor Correctional Institution. Both are charged with offenses including robbery, firearms possession and conspiracy.