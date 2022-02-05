A 22-year-old Wilmington man's time running from the law is over, after his arrest Friday for a shooting in May.
Malik Morgan shot at the 24-year-old victim several times in the parking lot of New York Fried Chicken in New Castle on the afternoon of May 22nd, police said.
Morgan fled after hitting the victim once in the upper body, the victim was taken to Christiana Hospital in a private car, and was treated and released.
Troopers found 11 shell casings at the shooting scene, and after investigators determined Morgan was the shooter, they picked him up at his house Friday.
Morgan's being held at the Howard Young Prison on 3 felony counts--first-degree assault, possession of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by person prohibited.