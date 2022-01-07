Delaware State Police are charging a 35-year old Laurel man with assault after he allegedly punched three state troopers while being arrested on Wednesday night, January 5, 2022.
Officers responded to a reported domestic dispute on Seaford Road and encountered Jeremy Showell who had an active warrant out of the Laurel Police Department for shoplifting.
Police allege that as they were attempting to place Showell in handcuffs he turned and punched a trooper in the face.
Despite being tasered, troopers allege Showell punched two more officers in the head and face before finally being subdued.
The officers did not require medical treatment.
Showell is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on 32,500 cash bond.