State troopers have caught up with two New Castle men who allegedly held up a string of warehouses.
They'd been investigating a series of robberies starting December 13th, after several warehouses along the 600 block of Pencader Drive were targeted and relieved of electronics, furniture and clothing, police said.
Friday, troopers responding to a burglar alarm activation arrived at DBUSA Logistics on McCullough Drive to find a white SUV with its engine running and keys in the ignition, parked near the warehouse's shattered windows.
Inside the warehouse, Charles Fletcher was allegedly carrying boxes of merchandise, and the cops also saw Andre Grenardo in the building.
When the troopers moved in to make the arrests, Grenardo tried to hide under some insulation on a shelf, but was caught.
Both men were released on bail, pending court appearances.