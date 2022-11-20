A Wilmington man is accused of stealing 4 motorized scooters at knifepoint in three separate incidents at the same store last week.
Allen Locklear made off with the first scooter last Sunday morning, stealing it from the Target store in the Brandywine Town Center and threatening to stab a store worker who asked to see his receipt, Delaware State Police said.
Locklear allegedly took two more scooters using the same M-O the following Wednesday, and two days later, he took another scooter, but this time, store employees called state troopers, who were waiting for Locklear when he came out of the store.
Locklear, who police say was driving a car reported stolen from Wilmington, is now in the Howard Young Prison.