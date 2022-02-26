A Wilmington man is behind bars, and 2000 bags of heroin are off the streets, facing several charges after a months-long drug investigation by Delaware State Police.
Jamar Rogers tried to drive away when troopers tried to pull him over on Pike Creek Road Wednesday afternoon, but didn't get far because troopers had him surrounded, police said.
Rogers refused to get out of the car, and was arrested after a struggle.
A search of Rogers turned up 845 bags of heroin, and a search of his house revealed 1155 more bags of heroin, drug paraphernalia, more than 580 grams of pot and almost 14 grams of unpackaged heroin.
Rogers was booked into the Howard Young Prison on charges including driving without a valid license, resisting arrest and Tier 1 possession of a controlled substance.