We now know the name of a man shot to death outside a house in Ellendale early Thursday morning, but authorities are still looking for a suspect, and other information in the case.
25-year-old Qualeel Westcott of Milford was pronounced dead at the scene, Delaware State Police said.
Anyone who knows anything about the incident can call
Detective M. Csapo at 302.741.2729.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333, via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.