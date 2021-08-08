Delaware State Police have identified the woman killed in a crash early Friday morning near Odessa.
54-year-old Linda Pitts of Wilmington was northbound on Route 1 at Pole Bridge Road around 2:15 when her SUV traveled into the grass median, hit a cable barrier, crossed the highway, went up an embankment and ended up back on Route 1, directly in the path of a tractor-trailer, which hit the SUV, police said.
A car and a second SUV then hit Pitts' SUV, and Pitts was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her passenger is in critical condition at Christiana Hospital, as is the driver of the second SUV.
The driver of the car was treated for minor injuries and released.
The crash is still being investigated by the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit, and police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Calio at 302.365.8483.