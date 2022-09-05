Road rage apparently sparked a shooting incident on Route 13 in the Smyrna area Saturday night.
Troopers were dispatched to South DuPont Boulevard and Twin Willows Road shortly before midnight for a "shots fired" report, Delaware State Police said.
A 24-year-old Camden woman was driving northbound on South DuPont Boulevard near Cheswold when a red SUV passed her on the shoulder, then slowed down and stopped in front of her.
When the woman drove past the SUV, someone inside shot at her car, and the SUV took off.
Police don't know the make or model of the SUV, nor who was driving it, and they're asking anyone with information to call Troop 3's Criminal Investigation Unit or Crimestoppers.