Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian in the Dover area.
The victim, a 44-year-old Clayton man, was walking back to his broken-down car on the northbound side of Arthursville Road in Kenton around 10:15 p.m. Friday when a car hit him, police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and police are withholding his name until his family are notified.
The driver of the car, a 25-year-old Maryland woman, stopped at the scene and wasn't hurt.
Arthursville Road was closed between Shorts Corner Road and Sudlersville Road for about three and a half hours.
Police are asking anyone with information about the accident to call Sgt. Wheatley at 302.698.8518.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.