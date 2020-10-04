State Police are looking for whoever shot a Dover man to death in the city's Rodney Village community Friday night.
Troopers found the victim in a car on David Hall Road shortly after 7 p.m., and preliminary investigations revealed he'd been shot after a fight, and the shooter fled the scene, Delaware State Police said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services.
There's no suspect information yet, and police are asking anyone who may know something about the shooting to call the State Police Homicide Unit at 302.741.2821 or Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333, or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.