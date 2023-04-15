Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Sussex County.
Laurel police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Wexford Village Apartments Friday afternoon, Delaware State Police said.
The cops found a victim with several gunshot wounds behind one of the apartment buildings.
Despite treatment at the scene by police and paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
At the Laurel police department's request, the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit took over the investigation.
There's no information right now concerning a suspect or suspects, and police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to get in touch with Detective A. Bluto by calling 302.741.2859.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.847.3333.