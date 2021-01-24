A fatal shooting in Sussex County has Delaware State Police looking for whoever's responsible for it.
A 28-year-old man was shot at a house on Park Circle in Mobile Gardens in Seaford early Saturday morning, police said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and his name is being withheld pending notification of his family.
Police are asking anyone who may have information on the incident to call State Police Detective Brian McDerby at 302.365.8436.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .