Delaware State Police are looking for whoever fired shots at a house in Felton early Sunday morning.
Someone fired at a house on Skinner Lane around 4:30 a.m., on July 12, 2020, and three shots hit the house, with one going through a wall, police said.
Two men were inside the house at the time; they weren't hurt.
Police are asking anyone who may know something about the incident to call Troop 3, Corporal Spainer at 302.697.4454.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.